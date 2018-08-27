33,400 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Acquired by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,694,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,290,000 after buying an additional 533,007 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,192,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,889,000 after buying an additional 135,690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,361,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,902,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 897,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,637,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,182,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,735.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $732,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,861.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.