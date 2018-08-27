22,897 Shares in Evertec Inc (EVTC) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.19. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Evertec had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 64.95%. Evertec’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi purchased 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $49,966.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,870.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “$22.95” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

