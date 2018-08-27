$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.88 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.31.

UNM opened at $35.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $58.73.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Unum Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Unum Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

