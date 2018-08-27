16,910 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Acquired by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $232,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $453,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In related news, VP James M. Young sold 44,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $5,804,987.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Haviland sold 15,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,797,749.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,248.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,208 shares of company stock valued at $14,839,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $134.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $134.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 46.16%. research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.