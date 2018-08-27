16,100 Shares in Ring Energy Inc (REI) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 101.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,559 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $27,856,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $10,524,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 77.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,477,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 645,056 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after acquiring an additional 408,222 shares during the period.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

REI stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. Ring Energy Inc has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.