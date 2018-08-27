$13.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc (HUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will announce $13.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.85 billion and the highest is $14.06 billion. Humana posted sales of $13.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $56.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.78 billion to $56.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $60.03 billion to $61.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Humana from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $328.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.56.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.91, for a total value of $1,816,292.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,524,631.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total transaction of $306,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,068 shares of company stock valued at $33,185,697 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Humana by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 2,984.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Humana by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $331.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Humana has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $332.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

