$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris SA (TS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Citigroup cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

TS traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,871. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. Tenaris has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $40.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. American National Insurance Co. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

