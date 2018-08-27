$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLPH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delphi Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Delphi Technologies from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

DLPH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.01. 991,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,645. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. Delphi Technologies has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $428,802. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,768.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,844,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,768,000 after purchasing an additional 114,566 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,301,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,997,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,729,000 after purchasing an additional 943,977 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,313,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,154,000 after purchasing an additional 279,201 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,860,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

