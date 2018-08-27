$0.72 EPS Expected for Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Camping World reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 211.54%.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 target price on Camping World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Camping World from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 target price on Camping World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.75. Camping World has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $47.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Camping World by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Camping World by 200.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,180 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Camping World by 32.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

