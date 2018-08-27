$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.39% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, insider Robert T. Ladd purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $191,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 28,000 shares of company stock worth $357,010. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 318,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 86,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCM stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $220.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

