$0.28 EPS Expected for Pointer Telocation Ltd (PNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pointer Telocation’s earnings. Pointer Telocation also reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pointer Telocation.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pointer Telocation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pointer Telocation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pointer Telocation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of PNTR stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. Pointer Telocation has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 89.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 2,955.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,647,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 22.8% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 175,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

