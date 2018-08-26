Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,600 Shares of Lindsay Co. (LNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Lindsay worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bill Welsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $280,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LNN opened at $92.40 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

LNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

