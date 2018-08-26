Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,675 Shares of Graco Inc. (GGG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Graco were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco by 10.7% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,229,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,214,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 535,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 69,824 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.65. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, July 15th were given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

