Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Steris PLC (STE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Steris were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in Steris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Steris by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Steris by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Steris by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of STE opened at $114.95 on Friday. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,697 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $1,100,828.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,287.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $148,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,305,521 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.