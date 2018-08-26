ZelCash Price Up 29.6% This Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, ZelCash has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $9,888.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.02104740 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00572960 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041349 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00024423 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016738 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011351 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 35,133,350 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

