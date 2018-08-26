Zacks: Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $36.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Krystal Biotech an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $38.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan bought 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $275,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 552.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 75.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.52 million and a P/E ratio of -11.30. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $19.25.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.