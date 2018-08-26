Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LCNB (LCNB) to Hold

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. LCNB has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $252.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). LCNB had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. equities analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 41.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 24.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 928.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.