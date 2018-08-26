Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franklin Resources (BEN) to “Hold”

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin Resources have underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter fiscal 2018 (ended Jun 30) earnings reflected lower revenues and reduced assets under management (AUM), along with higher operating expenses. Strategic acquisitions, solid distribution platform and cost-control measures have well positioned the company for growth. Also, steady capital-deployment activities boost shareholders’ confidence. However, volatile markets and unfavorable global economic conditions might affect the company’s performance and dampen profitability. Further, persistent fall in investment management fees are expected to hurt revenue growth to some extent.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEN. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 605.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

