Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CBIZ (CBZ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CBZ opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.65. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.86 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $472,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,677. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CBIZ by 89.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

