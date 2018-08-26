Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) to Sell

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.87. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fibre, wireless, copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumers and small-medium business customers.

