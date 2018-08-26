Zacks Investment Research Lowers KeyCorp (KEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “KeyCorp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company does not have an impressive earnings surprise history, as it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate only in one of the trailing four quarters. The bank remains well positioned for revenue growth, given the rising rate environment, and improving loan and deposit balances. Its enhanced capital deployment activities including inorganic growth strategy reflect a solid balance sheet position. Also, lower tax rates are expected to support profitability. However, mounting expenses will likely hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. In addition, exposure to risky loan portfolios also remains a major near-term concern for the company.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.24.

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 288,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $6,001,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Schosser sold 6,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $129,971.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,794.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,954 shares of company stock worth $7,120,124. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 277,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 292,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

