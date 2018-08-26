Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of GWRS opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 28.97%. equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.0236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 233.33%.

In other news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $77,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $29,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,474 shares of company stock valued at $113,985. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 443,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 2,704.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

