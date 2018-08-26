Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post $230.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.06 million and the highest is $251.13 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $141.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

In related news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,240 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $506,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,278 shares in the company, valued at $431,270.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $169,349.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $879,055 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 112.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 197.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $2,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 290,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,399. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

