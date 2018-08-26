Zacks: Brokerages Expect Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Miragen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 261.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN remained flat at $$6.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,119. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.