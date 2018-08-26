Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.62 Million

Brokerages expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) to announce $144.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the highest is $166.40 million. Jagged Peak Energy posted sales of $70.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full year sales of $561.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $625.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $685.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $800.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jagged Peak Energy.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $221,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,105,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,833,843.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,813. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,355 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 34,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 197,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of -1.04.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

