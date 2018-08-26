Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce sales of $214.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.62 million to $218.79 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $192.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $860.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $851.19 million to $867.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $892.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $872.25 million to $920.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs bought 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,541.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,589.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Bodner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $119,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,445.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,585 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,019,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,456 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,828,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 861,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.21.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

