Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (BRKR) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Bruker posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.10 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price target on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bruker from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 594,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,697. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bruker has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Bruker by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 955,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after buying an additional 652,032 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bruker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bruker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bruker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bruker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,483,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,397,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

