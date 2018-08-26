Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) to Post $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.04 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 240,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 165,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $578.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.