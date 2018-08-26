Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) to announce $12.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuvectra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.57 million. Nuvectra posted sales of $7.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvectra will report full year sales of $49.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $50.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $69.16 million to $75.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuvectra.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.11. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 77.95% and a negative net margin of 98.28%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectra in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Nuvectra to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:NVTR opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Nuvectra has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.55.

In other news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,250 shares of Nuvectra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $25,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvectra by 422.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 667,346 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the first quarter valued at $5,593,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the first quarter valued at $5,386,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the first quarter valued at $3,995,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the second quarter valued at $5,036,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

