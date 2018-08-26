Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MCBC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. MCBC posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MCBC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MCBC.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded MCBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MCBC in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

MCFT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 70,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.70. MCBC has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $501.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Oxley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $119,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terry D. Mcnew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCBC by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after acquiring an additional 40,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MCBC by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MCBC by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 179,691 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MCBC by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MCBC by 18.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period.

MCBC Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

