Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masco Corp (MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to report sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Masco by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 8,377.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,068. Masco has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

