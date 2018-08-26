Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($3.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBT. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

In related news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $145,606.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $1,839,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock worth $2,128,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $142,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 682,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,352. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 4.21.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

