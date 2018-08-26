Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $330.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.02 million and the lowest is $330.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $425.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $254.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. grace capital purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. 493,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,450. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.24. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $59.09.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

