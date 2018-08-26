Zacks: Analysts Set $8.90 Price Target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.90 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUFG. ValuEngine downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 482,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.74. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $8.11.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

