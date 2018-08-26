Zacks: Analysts Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Brokerages expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to announce sales of $30.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.99 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported sales of $23.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year sales of $122.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $123.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $129.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $129.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.00. 16,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,944. The company has a market cap of $673.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $62,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,200 shares of company stock valued at $731,196 over the last ninety days. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 489,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 200,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 135,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 70,210 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

