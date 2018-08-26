Zacks: Analysts Expect Neuronetics Inc (STIM) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.41). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($30.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($29.76). The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million.

STIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Neuronetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, insider Daniel Guthrie acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,339.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,570,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,659,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.43. 38,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,844. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

