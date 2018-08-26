Zacks: Analysts Expect Merus NV (MRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($0.91). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.33. Merus had a negative net margin of 178.79% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

MRUS stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Merus has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,832,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,338,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,470,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

