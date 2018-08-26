Zacks: Analysts Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $216.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.53 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Several analysts have commented on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, insider Ruben S. Martin bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 152,888 shares of company stock worth $2,272,794 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

MMLP opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $466.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.49. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

