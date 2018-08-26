Zacks: Analysts Expect Daseke Inc (DSKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce sales of $425.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.00 million. Daseke posted sales of $231.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.01 million. Daseke had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

DSKE opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Daseke has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth $824,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 27.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 76.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 970,196 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Daseke by 19.5% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 385,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Daseke by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

