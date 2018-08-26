Zacks: Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.65. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 44.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 1,389,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.07. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,010,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,605.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

