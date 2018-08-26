Zacks: Analysts Expect Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.55. Bancorpsouth Bank posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. 572,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

