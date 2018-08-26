Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings. Herc reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Herc had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

HRI opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Herc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

