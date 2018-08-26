Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

FCX opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $20.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,118,042 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 296,228 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 126,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $175,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,996,247 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

