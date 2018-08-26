Zacks: Analysts Anticipate aTyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIFE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $4,945,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. 192,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,981. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.03. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

