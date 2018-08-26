Yext Inc (YEXT) Insider Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 12,500 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $270,625.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $703,625.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $237,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $233,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $242,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $634,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $238,250.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 35,397 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $686,347.83.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $231,875.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.41. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yext by 387.9% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 491,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $874,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 20.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

