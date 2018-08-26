XR Securities LLC Invests $708,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 429,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 39,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,578,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 619,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $223.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

