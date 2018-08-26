Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 95,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 26,184 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

WOR opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,766,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,268,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence M. Dyer sold 14,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $681,132.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,563.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,976. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

