William Blair Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus set a $67.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $62.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.48.

NYSE WSM opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,021.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,243 shares of company stock worth $2,440,669 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $366,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $560,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

