Wi Coin (WIC) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Wi Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wi Coin has traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wi Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $141.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00260743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00151610 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035414 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wi Coin’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wi Coin is www.cryptowi.com . Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto

Wi Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wi Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wi Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wi Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

