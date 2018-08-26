WestRock Co (WRK) Position Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,940 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of WestRock worth $56,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. WestRock Co has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that WestRock Co will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.65%.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on WestRock and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

